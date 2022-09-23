Win Stuff
Mississippi man charged with federal hate crime for cross burning

Axel Cox, 23, of Gulfport is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man was charged with a federal hate crime for burning a cross in his front yard.

The United States Department of Justice announced Friday that Axel C. Cox had been charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his front yard “to threaten, interfere and intimidate” a Black family.

According to court documents, Cox was charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 3, 2020, Cox threatened, intimidated and interfered with a Black family’s enjoyment of their housing rights.

According to the indictment, Cox burned a cross in his front yard and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors.

Cox allegedly chose to burn the cross because of the victims’ race.

If convicted, Cox faces up to 10 years in prison for interfering with the victims’ housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for using fire to commit a federal felony.

Cox also faces a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Cabell Jones for the Southern District of Mississippi and Trial Attorney Noah Coakley II of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

For more information and resources on the department’s efforts to combat hate crimes, visit www.justice.gov/hatecrimes.

