Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid

Antonio Wright was arrested in a Laurel Police Dept. raid.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning.

Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Laurel police officers said they found a large quantity of marijuana and multiple firearms at a residence on Lindsey Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The arrest comes after an ongoing investigation by LPD.

