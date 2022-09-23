Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning.
Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Laurel police officers said they found a large quantity of marijuana and multiple firearms at a residence on Lindsey Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The arrest comes after an ongoing investigation by LPD.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.