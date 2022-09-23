Win Stuff
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

