Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday

Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday.

According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary.

These charges were in connection to two incidents that occurred earlier Thursday around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 42.

Banks was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

