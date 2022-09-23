Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Game of the Week: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia

By Kendall Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Two defending state champions clash in Columbia and a region rivalry is renewed as Jefferson Davis County visits the Wildcats.

“There’s not a whole lot of love lost between our two schools, our two counties and our two communities,” Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso said. “We’ve had some great battles the past couple of years when we were both in the same district.”

“I think this isn’t Columbia High School against JDC,” Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said .”I think it’s the city of Columbia versus Bassfield/ Prentiss. I think that’s how our fans look at it. Mutual respect I think we have for each other programs. It’s going to be a game that there’s no doubt in my mind everyone is looking forward to.”

Jefferson Davis’ MO is running the ball but the Jaguars aren’t afraid to stretch the field.

“We’re a run-heavy offense so everyone is expecting us to run the ball, so we can really pass the ball. We have a great QB in Eli Vineyard and he can really get it there,” Jaguars wide receiver Chris Shorts said.

“When they’ve got a returning starter who has been on a state championship team, you know they’ve got a lot of faith in him. You’ve seen him throw it a lot more,” Bilderback said.

The Columbia secondary won’t make it easy to find an open man though.

“Obviously they have tremendous speed on the defensive side of the ball,” Mancuso said. “The main thing we’re going to have to do is control the football.”

Maintaining possession will be crucial for JDC with the high-powered Columbia offense 31 averaging points a game.

“They’re as good as I’ve ever seen them at the skill positions,” Mancuso said.

“I feel like we’re moving the ball real well, passing the ball real well,” Columbia center Eli Lowery said. “We’ve got a young quarterback and a young wide receiver but they’re doing really good.”

These two programs don’t just have a state championship in common. They both have passionate fan bases and produce high-caliber players.

“I think that’s what you see with both of our programs is there’s a commitment there and there’s been a lot of great talent in the past. Even this Friday night, there will be a lot of players that go on and play college football,” Bilderback said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 Friday at Columbia.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.
MHP: Louin teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18

Latest News

Jordan Ware, Sumrall
Player of the Week: Sumrall LB/RB Jordan Ware
Jordan Ware, Sumrall
Player of the Week: Sumrall LB/RB Jordan Ware
Petal Panthers
Gametime! - Week 4
John Curtis v. Oak Grove
John Curtis v. Oak Grove