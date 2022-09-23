Early morning fire damages 2 vacant houses on North 15 Street in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One vacant house was destroyed, and another received damage during a fire in Laurel early Friday morning.

According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, firefighters received a call from 911 dispatch at around 5:30 a.m. of a fully involved house fire on 110 North 15 St. that spread to a vacant home next door.

Brown said Battalion Chief Robby Mclaurin dispatched three engine companies: Engine 1, Engine 2 and Engine 5. Mclaurin’s unit, B-1, was the first unit to arrive at the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame home taken over by the fire and spread to the single-story wood-frame house next door.

After Mclaurin told dispatch to call Engine 6 for additional support, the four engine crews performed a defensive attack on the fully involved structure while also doing an offensive attack on the next-door structures to reduce its damage and prevent the fire from spreading to a third structure.

The three engine crews were relieved at the scene by oncoming shift B under the command of Capt. Robert Armond at 6 a.m., according to Brown.

The crew continued with the firefighting operations until the fire was put out at 6:57 a.m., then the engine crews started performing an overhaul, hitting hotspots to eliminate the possibility of a rekindle.

Brown said all LFD personnel left the scene at 7:50 a.m. The house on 110 North 15 St. was a total loss, and the house at 114 North 15 St. suffered a large amount of damage to the rear right side of the structure.

“I would like to commend both shifts on an excellent job,” Brown said.

No utilities were inside the two vacant houses, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Autoplay Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.