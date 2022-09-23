Win Stuff
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a construction site. (Source: WFTS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - A deputy is dead after a hit-and-run on an interstate construction site on Thursday.

The suspect in the deputy’s death fled but was caught early Friday morning, WFTS reported.

The fatal crash happened on a construction site on I-575 in Clearwater.

Police said Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was working Thursday night when Victor Vazquez-Real, a member of the construction crew, hit the 51-year-old deputy with a forklift, killing him instantly.

Vazquez-Real ran off after he told another worker what happened, authorities said.

Police arrested that worker as an accessory to the crime for hiding Vazquez-Real’s vest and helmet in the woods.

Hartwick was a 19-year veteran with the department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WFTS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

