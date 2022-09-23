COVID-19 cases drop, but many still feel the effects of the virus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Mississippi data released this week shows COVID-19 cases dropped substantially from the beginning of this year.

On Monday, the state reported 358 total COVID cases. However, many people still say they are still feeling the effects of the COVID virus.

Those infected with the COVID-19 virus can sometimes experience long-term effects known as long COVID or post-COVID conditions. The general condition is defined as symptoms lasting beyond four weeks of the initial COVID infection. Whether loss of taste, difficulty breathing, brain fog, abdominal pain or general body aches – it is something that needs attention.

“It can impact people in a much more profound way, especially when you start dealing with the neurological consequences,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, Family Medicine Residency program director at Forrest General Hospital. “Some people theorize one of the reasons we’ve had a little bit of a labor shortage is because there’s a contingency of people that are out there either suffering from long COVID or afraid that they’re going to get something like long COVID and not want to come back into the workforce.”

Sometimes, a person with long COVID symptoms may not have tested positive or known they were infected.

“Health is wealth,” said patient Drew Wooton. “I went to the National Championship and Mardi Gras for a week and had weird nerve pain for a few months, trouble breathing, but I was never really diagnosed. This was right when COVID was on the radar. When I had omicron, I knew what to look out for and how to protect myself and others.”

Rouhbakhsh said preventative measures such as wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and getting vaccinated go a long way.

“I would recommend, as we get into the holidays, for you to wear your masks, get vaccinated when you can, get ready for getting back together, and I think we’re getting back to normal,” said Rouhbakhsh

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in both 2020 and 2021, according to the National Institutes of Health.

