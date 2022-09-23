Win Stuff
Cooler days ahead for the Pine Belt

It was a hot day in the Pine Belt, but that’s about to end as a cool front will sweep through the Pine Belt late Thursday night or early Friday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone.

It was a hot day in the Pine Belt, but that’s about to end as a cool front will sweep through the Pine Belt late Thursday night or early Friday.

The front will result in less humid conditions starting Friday morning and lasting into the weekend.

Area football games should have a less humid feel to them Friday night and no rain.

As we head into the weekend, expect no rain on Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 90s and lows-in-the-upper 60s.

By Sunday, we see a 20% chance for a shower, with highs in the lower-90s.

Monday through Thursday looks great, with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 60s to possibly upper 50s and less humid weather.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics and will keep you updated as more information comes in, but we should not have to worry about it all until sometime later next week.

Just have your hurricane plans in place, just in case.

