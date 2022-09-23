09/23 Ryan’s “Less Humid” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s going to feel a little more fall-like today, which is appropriate as it is our first full day of fall. Yesterday was the official start of fall, and coincidentally one of the warmest days we’d seen in weeks! Today will still be warmer than average (86), but just barely with a high of 89. The humidity will fall throughout the day, bottoming out in the mid 50s for Saturday. This will feel pretty nice, but be fairly short-lived as another approaching front causes a large influx of warmer, more humid air from the south. Thankfully, this change will be even more short-lived than the cool-down we’re getting now with just one day of humidity before the driest air we’ve had since winter moves in. That means we’ll have one day with a very small chance of a stray shower on Sunday, then another long period of sunny and drier weather with low humidity.

The disturbance we’ve been watching in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression 9, and is still headed for the Gulf. Models have become more consistent with the projected track of this system, now pulling east into Florida likely between Tampa and Miami. We’ll keep watching just in case, but it’s looking almost certain we’re out of the direct path of this storm.

