Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison

Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison
Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison(Annandale Golf Club | Sun Belt Conference)
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison.

The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Madison golf club will also get air time as the tournament will be televised on ESPN+.

“Annandale Golf Club is delighted to host the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship,” said Jon Howell, Director of Golf at Annandale Golf Club. “We hosted the Sanderson Farms PGA Tour event for 20 years and the golf course and our staff will be ready to offer these student-athletes a great test of their games. As a former college coach, I am personally excited to welcome all 14 Sun Belt Conference teams to Annandale.”

The Annandale Golf Club has hosted numerous championship events, including serving as home to the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship from 1994 to 2013.

“We are looking forward to Annandale Golf Club serving as the home of our men’s golf championship this season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “This first-class course, combined with our strong Sun Belt teams, our match-play championship format, and extensive ESPN+ coverage, will make this an elite experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.
Jeremy Knight in custody in a JCSD patrol cruiser.
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

Latest News

Jackson State Men's Basketball Head Coach Mo Williams
NBA champion Mo Williams, JSU basketball to replicate success of football program
Jones College football coach Steve Buckley leads his fifth-ranked Bobcats against East Central...
Jones football takes on winless East Central
Alabama vs ULM
Alabama’s 2023 football schedule released
Esmeralda Figueroa, Southern Miss soccer
Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore