Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight

LELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School janitor after an altercation with a student on Tuesday.

A Leland High School custodian slammed a 16-year-old student to the floor in an apparent attempt to break up a fight between two girls.

In the video, with students watching, Leland High School custodian, Jarvis Walker, slams a 16-year-old girl to the floor, telling her to stop while yelling expletives.

Walker was allegedly attempting to break up a fight between two girls.

”Stop! You ain’t have no (expletive) reason hitting that girl. Stop! Stop! Stop, because you ain’t gonna move me now Stop,” Walker said.

Walker appears to have his forearm on the girl’s neck, with the student saying she can’t breathe, to which he replies:

“Just stop! You should’ve thought about that before you hit her. Stop!”

It ends seconds later when a teacher and others, including Leland High School Principal Johnny Vick, intervene.

The girl’s aunt, Latisha Jackson, tells WLBT that her niece was taken to a hospital for observation.

So, why was a janitor breaking up a fight between students instead of the campus resource officer or teachers?

And will the janitor be arrested for assaulting a 16-year-old girl?

WLBT has since reached out to Leland High School principal Johnny Vick and Leland Police Chief Leshaun McRight for answers and comments. So far, they have not answered.

