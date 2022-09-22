Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal.

Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel millions of dollars of state welfare funds to build a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Neither Bryant nor Favre has been charged in the case.

“I think as the civil trial progresses, you’ll see more and more documents come out that show who was doing what through the course of this massive misspending problem,” White said. “I think the public will begin to understand, here are the folks that bear some responsibility, here are the folks that don’t bear some responsibility. And at the end of it, some folks will be charged by a prosecutor with a crime, and some folks simply will not. They’ll have their reputations tarnished a little bit, or a lot of bit, but, at the end of the day, I think the public is going to learn more about this case.”

White spoke at Woodland Trails in Collins at a Covington County Republican Women meeting.

