Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens

World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes...
World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Variety Produce, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

According to the recall, the products contain undeclared egg allergens.

The company said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Products with best use buy dates of 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, 10/09/22 or with the UPC code of 0-45255-15221-0 are affected.

No illnesses have yet been reported from the product.

The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.
The company says the recalled products contains undeclared egg allergens.(Food and Drug Administration)
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.
The products affected have specific best use buy dates and a specific UPC product number.(Food and Drug Administration)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.
MHP: Louin teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at...
Powell’s stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession
According to court documents from the United State Attorney’s Office Southern District of...
Former MDHS Executive Dir. John Davis pleads guilty to defraud conspiracy
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect