Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school

The Covington County School District is moving administrative offices in order to give the alternative school better facilities.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central Offices on South Dogwood Street. That’s across the road from their former school building.

The old school had been closed because it needs costly repairs.

The school district’s central offices recently moved to the Pope Cneededy building on Main Street to make room for the new alternative school.

“We’re glad to be on Main Street in Collins,” said Gwen Keys Hitt, director of communication for the Covington County School District. “Collins has an active Main Street, and we’re pleased to be here, and we have been totally welcomed by everyone.”

Jon Chancelor, director of operations for the Covington County School District, said the moves made sense financially.

“The old alternative school building was basically an old house, as I understand it, and it’s just been added onto over the years,” Chancelor said. “And I just felt like those students needed an area, a bigger area, more of a school environment.”

School officials said the old alternative school location would eventually be demolished.

