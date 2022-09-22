Oak Grove Lower Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon honor

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County school received national recognition for its improvement in test scores.

Every year, the United States Department of Education gives out National Blue Ribbons to schools for academic excellence or a drastic increase in test scores.

Students at Oak Grove Lower Elementary, in the 2021-2022 school year, increased both their reading and math proficiency by 17% and 21%, respectively.

“This is just a huge validation of the hard work that our faculty, staff, students, administration and our community have put into excellent education in this school and in all of our schools,” said Steven Hampton, the superintendent for Lamar County.

OGLE joins Oak Grove Middle School and Oak Grove High School as Lamar County schools with a National Blue Ribbon honor.

“Being in Lamar County makes a difference on a child and makes a difference on a teacher,” said Veronica Jones, a Lamar County mother. “When you are in this type of district, expectations are high.”

After years of challenges in the academic field due to the COVID pandemic, Hampton said he is happy to see the district prevail.

“When you’re looking at it through the lens of the pandemic and what we’ve had to face and the challenges that we’ve had with the COVID pandemic, this validates that hard work of making sure that our kids’ learning loss that they have had was minimized as greatly as possible,” said Hampton.

Hampton also said the district would honor the teachers and students for their performance after fall break.

