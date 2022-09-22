Win Stuff
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

Jeremy Knight in custody in a JCSD patrol cruiser.
Jeremy Knight in custody in a JCSD patrol cruiser.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy as he was walking on Hwy 84 West at the intersection of Short 7 Road. Knight’s clothing and physical description matched the 911 caller’s description of the suspect.

Knight began fighting with Guy and was tased while resisting arrest.

Knight has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He also has an outstanding bench warrant from Jones County Circuit Court.

The items which were reported as shoplifted were returned to the Fast Stop store and no charges were filed on the shoplifting incident.

Jeremy Knight is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

