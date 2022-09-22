Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo gearing up for ‘ZooBoo’ festivities

Hattiesburg Zoo readies for Halloween.
Hattiesburg Zoo readies for Halloween.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween looms less than a month away, and the Hattiesburg Zoo is gearing up for its annual celebration.

The 10-day “ZooBoo” will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 on the zoo grounds, and feature food, drinks and activities geared to the season.

The nightly festivities will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Single-night tickets are $13 in advance for 2-year-olds through adults, $15 at the gate. Capacity limits will be adhered each night and no guarantee is given for ticket availability at the gate.

Children under the age of 2 will not be charged an admission fee.

Annual passes will not apply for ZooBoo.

All ticket sales are final.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes, but ZooBoo is not a trick-or-treating event.

Adults are asked to not wear masks unless needed for health reasons. Any mask designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is welcomed for the use of patrons.

Zoo Boo is a rain or shine event, so please be prepared for the weather the day of your visit.

Only in the case of severe weather will Zoo management cancel an evening of ZooBoo. If that happens, ticket holders will be able to receive a refund or move tickets to another night.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hattiesburg Zoo website or through https://hattiesburgzoo.systems9.com/module/_zoo/events.html.

