Former MDHS Executive Dir. John Davis pleads guilty to defraud conspiracy

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director John Davis pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi announced Davis, 54, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

According to court documents from the United State Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi, Davis, 54, of Jackson, and his co-conspirators falsely received and misused federal funds - including funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Emergency Food Assistance Program - for their personal use and benefit.

Court documents state, at Davis’ direction, MDHS provided federal funds to two nonprofit organizations and then directed those organizations to fraudulently award contracts to various entities and people for social services that were never given.

Davis also caused the nonprofit organizations to distribute full, or almost-full, payments compatible with those sham contracts at or near the beginning of the contract periods, regardless of whether any work was done and knowing that no significant services would be provided.

USAO says Davis is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2, 2023, as he possibly faces 15 years in prison, as five years will be for the conspiracy charge and 10 years for the theft concerning programs receiving federal funds charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG) are investigating the case.

