Ex-children’s home founder released to rehab

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The founder of a Pine Belt children/young adults’ home was released from a jail cell in Marion County Wednesday and has entered an unspecified rehabilitation center.

The order releasing Michael Garrett from the Marion County Correctional Facility was signed Tuesday by 15th District Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo.

Garrett was released Wednesday and has been enrolled in a court-approved, certified rehabilitation center.

No definitive time was given for the length of Garrett’s stay in what the order called a “short-term treatment protocol.”

“The status is, the charges are still pending, the investigation is still going on, but (Garrett) has been removed to a treatment facility in the interim,” said 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

Garrett was removed from his position as executive director of Homes of Hope for Children on Sept. 16. one day after being arrested and charged with procuring prostitution and possession of drugs,

Garrett initially bonded out on Sept. 16, but had his bond revoked and was returned to jail the following day. No reason was given for Garrett’s bond revocation and no additional charges were filed.

Garrett remained jailed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, though Mozingo signed off on a “Bond Modification Order” on the third day.

“So, we will just await that situation,” KIttrell said of the completion of Garrett’s rehab assignment. “Our office, we will not really get this filed until it’s been bound over to the grand jury.

“But, that is (the) status that I learned (Thursday).”

Homes of Hope’s board of directors appointed an interim executive director after Garrett’s termination, and the Lamar County Justice and Youth courts announced they had stepped in to protect the residents’ interests.

Mozingo’s bond modification order carried stipulations that Garrett was required to meet, including

“Defendant shall at all times remain at the rehabilitation facility until completion of the program. If defendant fails to remain in treatment for any reason or is terminated by the facility, his bond shall be considered revoked.

“Upon completion of treatment, defendant shall notify this Court, be transported and report as directed for a formal bond hearing

“Defendant shall have no unsupervised telephone communications or internet access while at the facility for treatment, nor communication or contact with any minors, nor any person affiliated, past or present, with Homes of Hope

“Defendant shall commit no offense against the laws of this State or the laws of the United States

“Defendant will consume no alcohol or illegal substance while out on bail , nor have any alcohol, illegal substances or pornographic material in his possession.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.