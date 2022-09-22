Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area.

What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.

“This project is a catalyst project for the area, and we have to get back to the urban realm to build our downtown back up,” said The Calico Station CEO Ken Moye.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the historic downtown area on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Jamal Porter from Southern Bancorp said with many new projects coming to the area, such as apartments, The Calico Station brings something new and unique.

“Our biggest focal point is to go back into those areas and inject capital to rebuild it,” said Porter. “We are invested in a lot of other projects in the area, and just to be a part of that resurgence, we’re just excited to be a part of it.”

The multi-million dollar project is expected to be completed in about 12 months and will house food vendors, a rooftop bar and a swimming area for families to enjoy.

“We want to allow this dynamic environment to where it allows for young entrepreneurs and young inspired chefs to get their products out to the people and eventually grow into a more sustainable company,” said Moye.

Forty percent of the venue is already leased.

You can check out The Calico Station at www.calico-station.com.

