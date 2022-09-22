City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and Pearl River Community College are partnering for a workplace education program.

Mayor Toby Barker said PRCC is starting a residential and commercial building program through its Lowrey Woodall Center.

The collaboration will allow students in the program to work on public facilities owned by the city.

Barker said this benefits the students by giving them real-world experience and offers taxpayers free construction services on needed public facilities.

“They’re learning a lot of valuable skills, and it’s actually cultivating our next generation of contractors and other workers that we often have a hard time getting on a consistent basis,” Barker said.

The partnership is a one-year agreement.

