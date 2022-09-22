ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system.

The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The transition will leave the new system down on Friday, Sept. 30 and is expected to be back open for business on Oct. 1.

Medicaid is an assistance program for low-income patients’ medical expenses.

“Attention Mississippi Medicaid Beneficiaries:,” the release reads. “If you have traditional, or “fee for service” Medicaid (if you are not in a MississippiCAN or CHIP plan) and need your prescription(s) refilled during the last week of September, please be sure to refill them before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

“Due to the implementation of a new Medicaid system, pharmacies may not be able to refill a prescription for fee for service Medicaid beneficiaries on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Normal Medicaid operations will resume on October 1, 2022.”

Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled with a MississippiCAN or CHIP plan will not be impacted by this temporary transition period, ther release said.

Click here for more information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.