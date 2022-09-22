Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

Mississippians on Medicaid should have September prescriptions filled no later than 9 p.m. on...
Mississippians on Medicaid should have September prescriptions filled no later than 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.(Gray TV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system.

The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The transition will leave the new system down on Friday, Sept. 30 and is expected to be back open for business on Oct. 1.

Medicaid is an assistance program for low-income patients’ medical expenses.

“Attention Mississippi Medicaid Beneficiaries:,” the release reads. “If you have traditional, or “fee for service” Medicaid (if you are not in a MississippiCAN or CHIP plan) and need your prescription(s) refilled during the last week of September, please be sure to refill them before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

“Due to the implementation of a new Medicaid system, pharmacies may not be able to refill a prescription for fee for service Medicaid beneficiaries on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Normal Medicaid operations will resume on October 1, 2022.”

Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled with a MississippiCAN or CHIP plan will not be impacted by this temporary transition period, ther release said.

Click here for more information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.
MHP: Louin teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo readies for Halloween.
Hattiesburg Zoo gearing up for ‘ZooBoo’ festivities
Midday Headlines 9/22
Midday Headlines 9/22
Michael Shane Garrett, 46, has been released from jail to enter a rehabilitation program.
Ex-children’s home founder released to rehab
Thursday morning, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in...
PHOTOS: D’Iberville Police release images of casino parking lot murder suspects