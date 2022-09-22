5th-ranked Bobcats top 6th-ranked Wildcats in key men’s soccer South Division match

Jones College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifth-ranked Jones College picked up a 6-2 victory over sixth-ranked Pearl River Community College earlier this week.

In the women’s match, the 16th-ranked Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the fifth-ranked Lady Bobcats were able to pull even and earn a 2-2 draw.

Men’s game

No. 5 Jones 6, No. 6 Pearl River 2

It wasn’t much of a Cat Fight.

Jones (5-0, 2-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) scored early and often in a blowout win over its archrivals Tuesday night, tying its largest victory ever against Pearl River (4-2, 1-1).

Yussef Hakmaoiu scored in the 11th minute, Kelton Keene of West Jones High School added another goal off a rebound in the 14th minute and Leighton Jameson connected on a penalty kick to quickly give the visitors a 3-0 cushion.

PRCC got on the board in the 25th minute before Denim Lombard beat two Wildcat defenders and the keeper to extend the JC lead back to 4-1 at the break.

Lombard and Taylor Richardson hooked up in the 57th minute and Richardson dealt his third assist of the night two minutes later to Miguel Magagnin to make it 6-1.

The Wildcats got a late goal to make the final 6-2.

Jones outshot PRCC 13-6 on goal.

Women’s game

No. 5 Jones 2, No. 16 Pearl River 2 (2OT)

The archrivals left the game the same way they entered it: unbeaten.

Facing a two-goal deficit midway through the first half, Jones (4-0-1) fought back to earn a double-overtime draw at archrival Pearl River (6-0-1).

Jones broke through in the 60th minute, when Leahmae Keogh converted a penalty kick and the Lady Bobcats drew even in the 75th minute when Carson Turner knocked a left-footed bender into the top shelf..

Jones barely missed the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute, hitting the left post and then the crossbar on a rebound attempt.

Neither team could find the golden goal in two, 10-minute overtime periods as the match ended in a draw

JC fired off 25 shots, 16 of them on goal. They also owned a 7-1 edge in corner kicks. The teams combined for 36 fouls.

Jones resumes MACCC play Friday at Meridian Community College with the women’s game beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.

