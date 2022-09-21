Win Stuff
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy St.

Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is facing charges after crashing into a business on Tuesday night.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7 p.m.

On the scene, officers learned that the driver, identified as Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, intentionally drove her vehicle into the business, which is where she and her husband are reportedly employed.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

According to HPD, Sidhu was taken into custody at the scene. She has been charged with one count of felony malicious mischief and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

