Wiggins approves entertainment district

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins city leaders aim to bring more visitors and businesses to downtown with the approval of an entertainment district.

The Board of Alderman gave its stamp of approval on the project Tuesday. Now, they must wait 30 days to move forward with the plans. City leaders say the district could provide plenty of entertainment, from live music to food trucks.

“We are having growth over there in that area, a number of things coming in, and this is just another avenue to bring in business here in our city,” said Board of Alderman member Ron Dyal.

Designating the area as a downtown social district would allow folks to carry alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants while walking around. Wiggins city leaders hope this will help with their overall economic development plans.

