Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Wiggins approves entertainment district

Wiggins city leaders aim to bring more visitors and businesses to downtown with the approval of an entertainment district.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins city leaders aim to bring more visitors and businesses to downtown with the approval of an entertainment district.

The Board of Alderman gave its stamp of approval on the project Tuesday. Now, they must wait 30 days to move forward with the plans. City leaders say the district could provide plenty of entertainment, from live music to food trucks.

“We are having growth over there in that area, a number of things coming in, and this is just another avenue to bring in business here in our city,” said Board of Alderman member Ron Dyal.

Designating the area as a downtown social district would allow folks to carry alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants while walking around. Wiggins city leaders hope this will help with their overall economic development plans.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.
MHP: Louin teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career

Latest News

Jamison Kelly, Jones College
Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College
Jamison Kelly, Jones College
Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College
6pm Headlines 9/21
6pm Headlines 9/21
OGLE is the first Lamar County school to earn the honor since 2008.
Oak Grove Lower Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon honor
The City of Hattiesburg and PRCC are entering a one-year agreement for a workplace education...
City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program