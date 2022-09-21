Win Stuff
Trail-mix of weather welcomes 1st days of autumn

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Overnight look for lows in the lower-70s under clear skies.

For Thursday, expect heat, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.

As we head into Friday, look for a weak cold front to move through the area with lows making for pleasant conditions for area football games Friday night.

After a brief warm up on Saturday and Sunday, look for an even stronger cold front to push through early next week, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s-to-lower-60s.

We are watching the tropics for a potential storm to move into the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week, but it is too early to tell where it will make landfall at this time.

Make sure to download our weather app. We also will keep you posted on our WDAM website and on the air updates.

We just want everyone to be be prepared in case we are threatened, so make sure you have your hurricane plans in place now.

