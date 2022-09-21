Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure

Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85 million for infrastructure improvements in the Midtown area.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will amend a multi-million dollar agreement leading to infrastructure improvements in the midtown area.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement.

Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85 million for infrastructure improvements in the Midtown area.

“What it allows us to do is to take the property value of the property taxes now versus what it’ll be at a certain time and take the increase and pledge that to reimburse the company for the infrastructure they have to put in both within the grounds and also infrastructure the public will use,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The revamped TIF, known as Midtown Montevista September 2022, stems from the recent start of construction for Jones Capital headquarters.

The money will be reimbursed to the company and used to create infrastructure around the new building that the public will be able to use.

“The public is going to have access to more infrastructure around the site that will help folks,” Barker said. “For example, at Forrest General, Hattiesburg Clinic access the amenities at the district at Midtown.”

So, what improvements can be expected?

“We know that this is one of the next dominoes to fall in this overlay district, and so having the infrastructure put in - the drainage, the underground power, the sidewalks, the lighting - all of those benefit the neighborhood as well as benefit the company who’s putting in the large capital investment,” Barker said.

This is the fourth time this particular TIF has been amended.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

10pm Headlines 9/20
6pm Headlines 9/20
Merit Health Wesley ribbon cutting new critical care and step down units
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
The City of Hattiesburg is applying for a grant to help with the reconstruction of two fields...
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid