Rex Thompson Tuesday evening forecast - 9/20

Rex Thompson Tuesday evening forecast - 9/20
By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday evening Pine Belt!

It will be a clear night with lows in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday, you can expect sunny and hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s and lows around 70.

As we head into the first day of Fall on Thursday, look for very hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s with no rain expected. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Sunny weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-60s Saturday morning.

On Sunday, we have a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s and the lower 80s on Tuesday. Lows will be in the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

