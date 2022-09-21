Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

The Mississippi Shine Project and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative are teaming up...
Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage
A new sally port, new booking area, new restrooms and a new storage area are being built at the...
New construction at Collins Police Dept. nearing completion
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned