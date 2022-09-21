Player of the Week: Sumrall LB/RB Jordan Ware

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall lost 21 seniors from a season ago, with 18 new faces taking the field this year.

But the Bobcats are 3-1, thanks in part to leaders like Jordan Ware stepping up on both sides of the ball.

The senior linebacker is second on the team with 41 tackles and leads the offense with four rushing touchdowns.

“I can’t imagine myself really anywhere else besides linebacker, somewhere in the box,” Ware said. “I love going downhill, meet ‘em in the hole. Just going to hit somebody really, that’s what it mostly is about defense - find the pursuit of the ball and getting to it.”

“He brings a lot of energy to our defense and boy has he played great this year,” said Sumrall head coach Shannon White. “He’s just fast and he doesn’t miss tackles and just reads well. So he’s just done an outstanding job for defense. Surprisingly, he’s kind of been our closer if I can use a baseball term. We bring him in usually in the fourth quarter, he just seems fresh at running back. A hard runner, and just hits the hole the way you want him to hit it at that time of the game.”

Sumrall’s played winning football the first four weeks with one non-region contest remaining.

White would like to see the Bobcats continue to play with passion on Friday vs. Newton County.

“It’s just coach speak but we’ve got to get better, who doesn’t?” White said. “We all have to get better but we’re maturing, we’re maturing. Our guys are getting some games under their belt now and that’s been a big deal for us. Our kids play hard. We’re 3-1 and we’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve got a big ceiling.”

