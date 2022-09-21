Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Player of the Week: Sumrall LB/RB Jordan Ware

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall lost 21 seniors from a season ago, with 18 new faces taking the field this year.

But the Bobcats are 3-1, thanks in part to leaders like Jordan Ware stepping up on both sides of the ball.

The senior linebacker is second on the team with 41 tackles and leads the offense with four rushing touchdowns.

“I can’t imagine myself really anywhere else besides linebacker, somewhere in the box,” Ware said. “I love going downhill, meet ‘em in the hole. Just going to hit somebody really, that’s what it mostly is about defense - find the pursuit of the ball and getting to it.”

“He brings a lot of energy to our defense and boy has he played great this year,” said Sumrall head coach Shannon White. “He’s just fast and he doesn’t miss tackles and just reads well. So he’s just done an outstanding job for defense. Surprisingly, he’s kind of been our closer if I can use a baseball term. We bring him in usually in the fourth quarter, he just seems fresh at running back. A hard runner, and just hits the hole the way you want him to hit it at that time of the game.”

Sumrall’s played winning football the first four weeks with one non-region contest remaining.

White would like to see the Bobcats continue to play with passion on Friday vs. Newton County.

“It’s just coach speak but we’ve got to get better, who doesn’t?” White said. “We all have to get better but we’re maturing, we’re maturing. Our guys are getting some games under their belt now and that’s been a big deal for us. Our kids play hard. We’re 3-1 and we’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve got a big ceiling.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

Latest News

Jordan Ware, Sumrall
Player of the Week: Sumrall LB/RB Jordan Ware
Esmeralda Figueroa, Southern Miss soccer
Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
The City of Hattiesburg is applying for a grant to help with the reconstruction of two fields...
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park