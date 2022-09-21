Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23.

The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.

The Primary School campus will remain closed through the rest of the week as cleanup and restoration efforts are underway.

Classes, however, will resume on Thursday in a virtual format for students in PreK-2, and the following week begins the district’s fall break and intersession classes.

Superintendent Matthew Dillon said the district believes the campus will be able to open as usual at the end of the break.

“I think it’s important to recognize the efforts of our school staff and visitors on campus who quickly followed procedure and safely evacuated students from the building, as well as the first responders and firefighters,” reads a statement from Dillon. “We look forward to safely receiving students, faculty and staff back to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after the fall break and Petal Plus intersession.”

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the district at information@petalschools.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.