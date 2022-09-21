Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week

The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire...
The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23.

The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.

The Primary School campus will remain closed through the rest of the week as cleanup and restoration efforts are underway.

Classes, however, will resume on Thursday in a virtual format for students in PreK-2, and the following week begins the district’s fall break and intersession classes.

Superintendent Matthew Dillon said the district believes the campus will be able to open as usual at the end of the break.

“I think it’s important to recognize the efforts of our school staff and visitors on campus who quickly followed procedure and safely evacuated students from the building, as well as the first responders and firefighters,” reads a statement from Dillon. “We look forward to safely receiving students, faculty and staff back to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after the fall break and Petal Plus intersession.”

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the district at information@petalschools.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

Latest News

Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
Jones College football coach Steve Buckley leads his fifth-ranked Bobcats against East Central...
Jones football takes on winless East Central
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of...
Hattiesburg police investigating Tuesday night shooting
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery