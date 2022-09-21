New construction at Collins Police Dept. nearing completion

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Work on a project to improve security at the Collins Police Department has passed the halfway point.

According to Police Chief Joey Ponder, construction of a new sally port, a new booking area, new restrooms and a new storage area is about 80% complete.

The work is funded by a $150,000 state Small Municipality Grant, and another federal community development block grant already paid for ADA-accessible upgrades at CPD.

“The wiring has been completed,” said Ponder. “They’re putting up a tile grid now. The painting has been done. The plumbing has all been roughed out. So pretty much, it’s coming together.”

Ponder said he hopes the new construction will be finished by the end of October.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.