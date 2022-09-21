Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit.

Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in critical care beds would allow the hospital to meet the needs of more patients who need a higher level of care.

“As our community sees an increase in volume and needs those additional beds, we invested the money and the resources to provide those resources to our patients that really allows us to accept transfers from other locations, from our rural facilities that need a higher level of care for those patients,” said Kolaczek. “We accept those on a regular basis and invite those patients to come to our facility, as well as their family members, in the environment they will see here.”

Kolaczek also said the new rooms are equipped with hemodynamic monitoring systems, which are important for patients recovering from surgical and cardiac care.

