Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.(Marion County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia.

Sheriff Berkley Hall said that deputies pursued and pulled over a white Nissan Armada after the driver failed to stop at the checkpoint.

The occupants of the car were 37-year-old Carlos Casiano of La Vergne, TN; 34-year-old Stephany Loggins, of Nashville, TN and a 16-month-old toddler.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle after receiving consent and found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.

“To my knowledge, this is the largest drug seizure in Marion County in my entire law enforcement career,” said Hall. “I would like to commend my department on a job well done.”

Stephany Loggins faces two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and one count of possession of...
Stephany Loggins faces two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.(Marion County Sheriff's Department)
Carlos Casiano faces one count of aggravated drug trafficking, one count of possession of a...
Carlos Casiano faces one count of aggravated drug trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of DUI - first offense, and one count of DUI - child endangerment.(Marion County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff’s department arrested Casiano and Loggins and charged them with aggravated trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Casiano was also charged with DUI - first offense and DUI - child endangerment.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

Latest News

Areas in Collins soon may have access to high-speed, fast-fiber internet access.
Collins in midst of being wired up
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.
MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire...
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder