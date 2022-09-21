Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia.
Sheriff Berkley Hall said that deputies pursued and pulled over a white Nissan Armada after the driver failed to stop at the checkpoint.
The occupants of the car were 37-year-old Carlos Casiano of La Vergne, TN; 34-year-old Stephany Loggins, of Nashville, TN and a 16-month-old toddler.
During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle after receiving consent and found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
“To my knowledge, this is the largest drug seizure in Marion County in my entire law enforcement career,” said Hall. “I would like to commend my department on a job well done.”
The sheriff’s department arrested Casiano and Loggins and charged them with aggravated trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Casiano was also charged with DUI - first offense and DUI - child endangerment.
Child Protective Services took custody of the child.
