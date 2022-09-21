Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water.

With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.

Capt. Michael Reeves said the LPD completed the collection process on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and he is thankful for the tremendous support from the community and local businesses.

“The outpouring was still such a quantity that we’ve ended up with a 26-foot U-Haul with nine pallets loaded on it as well that we will deliver in the morning,” said Reeves.

Reeves believes collections will benefit the metro area and some of the smaller communities in and around Jackson.

