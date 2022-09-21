Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Southern Miss Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20.

The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal and one assist at Sunday’s match against conference opponent Marshall. She provided an assist for Bernadett Stefan at 77:09, and with six minutes left in the match, she headed it home with the help of midfielder Ilana Izquierdo to maintain the Black & Golds lead. This is the first win at Huntington, W.Va in program history.

“Esmo’s contribution to our program has been superb whether we ask her to play as a defender or a forward. Her hard work, resiliency, and coachability is paying off with this outstanding recognition. I am very proud of her daily growth,” said Head Coach Mohammed El-Zare.

“Esmeralda has had an impact on our program that goes beyond the field. This award is well deserved for a player willing to adapt, learn and play anywhere while keeping good energy and mentality. I am happy for and proud of her,” said Assistant Coach J.P. Valadares.

“Esmo has a certain grit and ambition for success perfectly exemplified by her goal this past weekend to earn her the award,” said Assistant Coach Hayley Knowles.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.