Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Esmeralda Figueroa, Southern Miss soccer
Esmeralda Figueroa, Southern Miss soccer(Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southern Miss Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20.

The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal and one assist at Sunday’s match against conference opponent Marshall. She provided an assist for Bernadett Stefan at 77:09, and with six minutes left in the match, she headed it home with the help of midfielder Ilana Izquierdo to maintain the Black & Golds lead. This is the first win at Huntington, W.Va in program history.

“Esmo’s contribution to our program has been superb whether we ask her to play as a defender or a forward. Her hard work, resiliency, and coachability is paying off with this outstanding recognition. I am very proud of her daily growth,” said Head Coach Mohammed El-Zare.

“Esmeralda has had an impact on our program that goes beyond the field. This award is well deserved for a player willing to adapt, learn and play anywhere while keeping good energy and mentality. I am happy for and proud of her,” said Assistant Coach J.P. Valadares.

“Esmo has a certain grit and ambition for success perfectly exemplified by her goal this past weekend to earn her the award,” said Assistant Coach Hayley Knowles.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore
Jackson State safety John Huggings (6) pushes through Grambling State defense during the second...
JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener
Southern Miss football
FINAL: USM manhandles N.W. State, 64-10
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run...
Former USM baseball great Matt Wallner hits home run in 1st game in major leagues