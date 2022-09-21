Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a drug raid on Monday, Sept. 19, that resulted in the arrests of eight men.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight individuals will have their first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following their arrest in a Jones County drug raid.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a drug raid on Monday, Sept. 19, that resulted in the arrests of eight men.

The names and charges are as follows:

  • Preston Broome - possession of paraphernalia
  • Derrick Moore - possession of paraphernalia
  • Jason Herring - possession of methamphetamine
  • Ronald Davis - possession of paraphernalia
  • Malik Newell - possession of paraphernalia
  • Aaron Moore - possession of paraphernalia
  • Michael Herrington - possession of paraphernalia
  • Frankie Beech - possession of paraphernalia
Sgt. Jake Driskell, who’s over the Narcotics Division, said the arrests should serve as a warning to others in the community.

“If you’re causing problems for the community - And these people are complaining, nobody wants to live next to this. They don’t want the traffic coming into their house at one, two, three, four in the morning, loud music, gunshots, and those are all things that have been reported at this address - we’re going to handle that,” said Driskell. “It may take us a little bit of time to get it handled, but we’re going to handle it.”

