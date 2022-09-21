Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight individuals will have their first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following their arrest in a Jones County drug raid.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a drug raid on Monday, Sept. 19, that resulted in the arrests of eight men.

The names and charges are as follows:

Preston Broome - possession of paraphernalia

Derrick Moore - possession of paraphernalia

Jason Herring - possession of methamphetamine

Ronald Davis - possession of paraphernalia

Malik Newell - possession of paraphernalia

Aaron Moore - possession of paraphernalia

Michael Herrington - possession of paraphernalia

Frankie Beech - possession of paraphernalia

Sgt. Jake Driskell, who’s over the Narcotics Division, said the arrests should serve as a warning to others in the community.

“If you’re causing problems for the community - And these people are complaining, nobody wants to live next to this. They don’t want the traffic coming into their house at one, two, three, four in the morning, loud music, gunshots, and those are all things that have been reported at this address - we’re going to handle that,” said Driskell. “It may take us a little bit of time to get it handled, but we’re going to handle it.”

