Hattiesburg police investigating Tuesday night shooting

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of...

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of East 10th Street and Butlers Alley just before 9 p.m.

HPD later learned that an individual arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

No other information was provided by people at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

