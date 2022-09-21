Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.

This authorization follows the city’s announcement of moving Cameron Field to Jaycee Park after plans for the city’s new water park were announced.

Jaycee Park will now be the home of both Hattiesburg High School Girls Softball and Dixie Boys Baseball.

“We approached the MLB Foundation about possibly coming in to help fund some of that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “The one thing that makes this project really competitive is there’s a component for girls, and that’s one thing that MLB is really trying to push is female involvement in sports.”

The entire cost of the renovation project totals about $4.5 million.

