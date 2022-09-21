Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park

The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.

This authorization follows the city’s announcement of moving Cameron Field to Jaycee Park after plans for the city’s new water park were announced.

Jaycee Park will now be the home of both Hattiesburg High School Girls Softball and Dixie Boys Baseball.

“We approached the MLB Foundation about possibly coming in to help fund some of that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “The one thing that makes this project really competitive is there’s a component for girls, and that’s one thing that MLB is really trying to push is female involvement in sports.”

The entire cost of the renovation project totals about $4.5 million.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

10pm Headlines 9/20
6pm Headlines 9/20
Merit Health Wesley ribbon cutting new critical care and step down units
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
The City of Hattiesburg approved an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement.
Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid