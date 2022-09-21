Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gulfport woman earns GED at 90 years old

90-year-old Ellouise Lewis received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday.

“I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” she told WLOX.

Lewis dropped out of school in the 10th grade. Looking back on her 90 years, she said the one thing she wished she had done was finished high school, so the Care Center staff worked to make it happen.

“When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it. I’m still happy,” she said, crying. “Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this.”

When Lewis expressed her desire to finish school to Activity Director Lisa Perdue, she set out to make her wish come true by a little research.

“It’s a blessing to me and to my coworkers to be able to make this happen,” Perdue said.

She reached out to Wells of SouthGate, a Christian-based learning center in Gulfport.

“It was just great to be involved with this,” said Leonard Martin, who presented the certificate.

Lewis became the organization’s first-ever recipient after passing a mock test administered by the group.

Although it is not an official GED, the honorary GED certificate she was presented with illustrates her knowledge and determination to complete SouthGate’s course.

“She’s the first,” her son Greg Lewis said. “She’s pivotal. So, hopefully, it will open doors for others to follow in her footsteps.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.
MHP: Louin teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career

Latest News

Jamison Kelly, Jones College
Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College
Jamison Kelly, Jones College
Jamison Kelly growing into versatile defensive player at Jones College
6pm Headlines 9/21
6pm Headlines 9/21
OGLE is the first Lamar County school to earn the honor since 2008.
Oak Grove Lower Elementary receives National Blue Ribbon honor
The City of Hattiesburg and PRCC are entering a one-year agreement for a workplace education...
City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program