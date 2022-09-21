Forrest Co. circuit clerk gives advice on National Voter Registration Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day, and there are some tips and reminders people should consider before casting a ballot in the upcoming election.

Before registering to vote, there are requirements Mississippi residents need to meet, including:

Must be at least 18 years or older by the date of the general election

A resident of Mississippi and the county, city or town for 30 days before the election

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court

Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime

Gwen Wilks, Forrest County circuit clerk, said the deadline to register to vote in the mid-term general election is less than a month away.

“They can come here in the office to register,” said Wilks. “There are forms online they can use, of course. That’s the website for the Secretary of State’s website, not ours. The deadline to register to vote for this election is October 10.”

Wilks said residents could also mail in their voter registration forms. Still, they will need to provide information, including a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a social security number.

If you do not provide your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number, you will need to send in with your application one of the following:

A copy of a valid photo ID

A copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or any other government document that shows your name and address.

Wilks said a voter registration form would be accepted if it is postmarked by October 10.

“You know if we don’t express that right, if we don’t get out and vote, then nothing matters,” said Wilks. “People want change, but until you get out there and make the effort to get out and vote, then nothing changes.”

Wilks also said that it should be a top priority for every U.S citizen to register to vote for the November 8 general election.

