Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest Co. circuit clerk gives advice on National Voter Registration Day

The mid-term general elections are on November 8.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day, and there are some tips and reminders people should consider before casting a ballot in the upcoming election.

Before registering to vote, there are requirements Mississippi residents need to meet, including:

  • Must be at least 18 years or older by the date of the general election
  • A resident of Mississippi and the county, city or town for 30 days before the election
  • Not declared mentally incompetent by a court
  • Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime

Gwen Wilks, Forrest County circuit clerk, said the deadline to register to vote in the mid-term general election is less than a month away.

“They can come here in the office to register,” said Wilks. “There are forms online they can use, of course. That’s the website for the Secretary of State’s website, not ours. The deadline to register to vote for this election is October 10.”

Wilks said residents could also mail in their voter registration forms. Still, they will need to provide information, including a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a social security number.

If you do not provide your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number, you will need to send in with your application one of the following:

  • A copy of a valid photo ID
  • A copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or any other government document that shows your name and address.

Wilks said a voter registration form would be accepted if it is postmarked by October 10.

“You know if we don’t express that right, if we don’t get out and vote, then nothing matters,” said Wilks. “People want change, but until you get out there and make the effort to get out and vote, then nothing changes.”

Wilks also said that it should be a top priority for every U.S citizen to register to vote for the November 8 general election.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are...
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
According to data from the Census Bureau, 4.3 million Americans filed paperwork to start a...
Pandemic side-effect, self-employment on the rise
According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept....
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Forrest Co. Circuit Clerk shares advice on National Voter Registration Day
Forrest Co. Circuit Clerk shares advice on National Voter Registration Day