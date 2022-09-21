Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community health event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is scheduled for this weekend in Hattiesburg.

The first “Hispanic Festival” will take place Saturday at Friendship Park, also known as Eastside Park, on Rebecca Avenue.

The event will have more than two dozen vendors, food, music and free health screenings.

It’ll be held from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Shanell Williams, said community health worker for MS Shine Project and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SEMRHI), said everyone is invited.

“There’s sometimes you have health fairs, and some people might not know they are diabetic or if they have high blood pressure, and this gives us the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, check into the doctor; we have these facilities,’” Williams said.

SEMRHI and the MS Shine Project are hosting the festival.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.