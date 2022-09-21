Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Caught on camera: Naked man enters woman’s porch, tries to get inside her house

By Marci Clark and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Iowa is warning her neighbors about an unwelcomed visitor who entered her porch Monday morning, completely naked.

The camera system, Skylar Boisen, was set up on her porch and captured video of the man, KWQC reported.

“At 7 o’clock my mom woke up and checked her phone. We have a camera system, she gets the notifications to her phone,” Boisen said. “At about 6 o’clock it recorded some guy walking into my front porch butt-naked, trying to get into my house. It’s normally peaceful down here but I guess not always.”

Boisen said the stranger came through the unlocked porch door, looked around and tried to open the door to the house, however, that door was locked.

All the while, Boisen was asleep inside at the time.

“He didn’t try very hard or long though, and then once he realized he wasn’t getting in, he just turned around and left,” said Boisen.

Boisen said while the man didn’t take anything or hurt anyone, she found the incident unsettling.

“His intentions didn’t seem too good,” she said, “They say he’s all around town, naked all the time. I don’t know how he got down here.”

While the stranger left her home quickly, he may have left one thing behind. She reported finding a pair of pants on the ground but was not sure if they were his.

Boisen said she wants to warn her neighbors to stay vigilant.

I don’t know how nobody saw him leaving. I don’t know if he put on his clothes before he left or ... I have no idea,” Boisen said.

Davenport police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

Latest News

Biden: Russia's war to extinguish Ukraine 'should make your blood run cold.' Ivan Rodriguez...
Russia mobilizes as Biden addresses UNGA
The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire...
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane.
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
Rocky Cluff, 33, of Seminary, remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with...
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more