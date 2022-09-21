Win Stuff
3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams, Maddi Hebebrand and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Ohio died after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

Warrensville Heights police said the boy died Sept. 14 as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.

Dontez died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation. Further details were not provided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

