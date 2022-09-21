09/21 Ryan’s “Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another beautiful day lies ahead! Similar to yesterday, we will once again enjoy nothing but sunshine and blue sky. It is slightly more humid and will be around two degrees hotter than yesterday, so it’ll feel noticeably hotter (~103) than the last few days have been. The warming trend continues into tomorrow (coincidentally the first day of Fall), raising the air temperature to 97, but drier air will begin filtering in which will keep the heat index from getting ridiculous. Thankfully that’s where the warming ends. A weak front will move through between Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing the air temperature from the upper 90s back into the low 90s. That’s where we’ll spend the weekend, but after another front on Sunday things cool down considerably. That’ll bring our highest rain chances of the week too, up to 20% Sunday afternoon. By the middle of next week we’ll be seeing highs falling into the lower 80s, feeling appropriately much more fall-like.

There is still come concern in regard to the tropics. It is more likely than not we’ll see a developing tropical system moving into the Gulf by the end of the week. It does have a chance of impacting the Pine Belt, but having said that it has the same or higher chance to impact anywhere from Mexico to Florida based on several factors. We will continue to monitor and update, but current trends have a stronger storm going eastward into Florida, and a weaker headed further west.

