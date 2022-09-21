Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

09/21 Ryan’s “Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Noticeably more humid today, but a couple of fronts over the next few days will help with that.
09/21 Ryan’s “Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another beautiful day lies ahead! Similar to yesterday, we will once again enjoy nothing but sunshine and blue sky. It is slightly more humid and will be around two degrees hotter than yesterday, so it’ll feel noticeably hotter (~103) than the last few days have been. The warming trend continues into tomorrow (coincidentally the first day of Fall), raising the air temperature to 97, but drier air will begin filtering in which will keep the heat index from getting ridiculous. Thankfully that’s where the warming ends. A weak front will move through between Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing the air temperature from the upper 90s back into the low 90s. That’s where we’ll spend the weekend, but after another front on Sunday things cool down considerably. That’ll bring our highest rain chances of the week too, up to 20% Sunday afternoon. By the middle of next week we’ll be seeing highs falling into the lower 80s, feeling appropriately much more fall-like.

There is still come concern in regard to the tropics. It is more likely than not we’ll see a developing tropical system moving into the Gulf by the end of the week. It does have a chance of impacting the Pine Belt, but having said that it has the same or higher chance to impact anywhere from Mexico to Florida based on several factors. We will continue to monitor and update, but current trends have a stronger storm going eastward into Florida, and a weaker headed further west.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

Latest News

09/21 Ryan’s “Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/21 Ryan’s “Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Rex Thompson Tuesday evening forcast - 9/20
Rex Thompson Tuesday evening forecast - 9/20
Rex Thompson Tuesday evening forcast - 9/20
Rex Thompson Tuesday evening forcast - 9/20
09/20 Ryan's "Bright & Sunny" Tuesday Morning Forecast
09/20 Ryan’s “Bright & Sunny” Tuesday Morning Forecast