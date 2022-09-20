Win Stuff
World Ballet Series to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater in December

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark you calendar.

The World Ballet Series is performing The Nutcracker at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Doors to the Saenger will open at 6 p.m., and the show is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 a.m. Prices will range from $35 to $175 plus fees and can be purchased HERE.

The Nutcracker is based on a fairy tale by Hoffman. The show will combine Tchaikovsky’s music and the choreography of Marius Petipa to bring the story to life.

The performance will include a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers, more than 150 hand-sewn costumes and hand-crafted sets.

Attendees will be taken on a Christmas night adventure with Clara and the Nutcracker to the Land of sweets. They will also get to see The Waltz of Flowers and The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and meet Mother Ginger and the Drosselmeyer.

For more information about the show, click HERE.

