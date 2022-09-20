Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Water line break causes problems for Meridian residents

A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of...
A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of residents.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of residents. Some reported low pressure early in the day and the water will have to be cut off at some point to finalize the repair.

Line Maintenance Supervisor Randarius Mosley said crews did not immediately know if the water leak is due to a pipe split or blockage. After placing an insertion valve on the 12-inch waterline, the water will be turned off. Mosley said the area’s 2,400 residents will be without water throughout the day.

The city said crews are working on the repair, starting from Marion Park on 24th Street to 30th Street (from Meridian High School going west to Highland Avenue.)

A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of...
A water line break in the city of Meridian Tuesday morning is causing problems for a number of residents.(City of Meridian)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution
(L-to-R) Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Captain Vince Williams discuss the...
WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested
HPD issued the warrants for Hardy’s arrest on Monday, Sept. 12, after it was determined that...
HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
Former children’s home director back in jail
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

Latest News

-
World Ballet Series to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater in December
The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Terrace Hill Dental Center.
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
6pm Headlines 9/19
6pm Headlines 9/19
March for Jesus returns to Laurel
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations