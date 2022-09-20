Win Stuff
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

A four-year-old girl was shot following an altercation between multiple adults at the Lone Oaks...
A four-year-old girl was shot following an altercation between multiple adults at the Lone Oaks Apartments in Jones County.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL.

According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartment, building G, in Jones County.

A four-year-old girl was shot one time in the abdomen and taken by private car to South Central Regional Medical Center. She has since been airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The JCSD said they believe the shooter is Loretta Brown.

Officials on the scene said it appears the shooting resulted after an altercation among multiple subjects at the apartment complex resulted in Brown firing one shot from a handgun at an unnamed individual, and the child was caught in the crossfire. It is unknown if the child is related to any individuals involved in the confrontation.

Brown reportedly fled the scene after getting in the passenger side of a vehicle.

Agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Brown following a manhunt that crossed state lines.

“We have been engaged in a massive manhunt for Loretta Brown this afternoon that included multiple law enforcement agencies in Mississippi and Alabama,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The investigation is still very active, and we hope to release more information as soon as possible on Wednesday (Sept. 21).”

The investigation is still ongoing, and charges are pending.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

