Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night.

According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when a passerby told him that his truck was on fire. The man then dropped what he was doing and rushed to the truck to retrieve several items including a lawn mower.

The Petal Fire Department arrived shortly afterward and found flames billowing out of the truck. The fire was extinguished within about 45 minutes.

The fire department used a hand line to extinguish the fire. The damage to the vehicle was heavy but contained to the engine compartment.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.